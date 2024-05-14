Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'So proud', Hrithik Roshan gives a shoutout to cousin Pashmina for her Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan and cousin Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome and talented actors of all time in Bollywood. The actor is not only known for his good looks but also for his brilliant and versatile acting. Now his cousin Pashmina is all set to make a big Bollywood debut with the film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and shared the first look of her poster.

Along with the poster, he wrote in the caption, "So proud of you @pashminaroshan! You made it to this moment all on your own! Can’t wait to watch you shine! Your spirit is going to take you far! #ishqvishqrebound is going to ROCK !! All the best to the entire team". Pashmina Roshan too responded sweetly and wrote in the comment section, "Thank you for being the best brother and the best mentor... Hope to make you even more proud!"

Now this look of Pashmina has become popular on social media. People are not tired of praising her beauty. Apart from Pashmina, the looks of Rohit, Jibran Khan and Naina Grewal from the film have also been revealed. Everyone's looks were appreciated by fans and have become the talk of the town ever since. Apart from the look of the stars, the filmmakers have also announced the release date of the film.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani of Tips Films Limited, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' stars Rohit Saraf, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naiala Grewal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming projects like Pathaan and War. In Fighter, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, stars like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh also play key roles in the film. The film did well at the box office. Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR.

Also Read: Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in talks to star in Tommy Wirkola's shark thriller

Also Read: 'It felt harsh...', Thor star Chris Hemsworth on criticism of Marvel Superhero movies