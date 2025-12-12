Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks world record with 171-run knock in U19 Asia Cup Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 171 runs in the opening game of the U19 Asia Cup against the UAE at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. He smacked nine fours and 14 sixes during his brilliant knock and in the process, broke the 17-year-old world record.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi sizzled in the opening game of the U19 Asia Cup today with a 171-run knock of just 95 deliveries at a strike rate of 180 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. He smacked a stunning nine fours and 14 sixes during his explosive stay in the middle and broke the 17-year-old world record as well.

The 14-year-old broke Australia's Michael Hill's record to become the player with the most sixes in an innings in Youth ODI history. Hill had smashed 12 sixes during his 124-run knock off 71 balls against Namibia U19 back in February 2008. His record is finally broken after 17 years as Suryavanshi hit 14 maximums as he ripped apart the UAE bowling line-up to notch up the second-highest individual score for India in Youth ODIs.

For the unversed, Ambati Rayudu holds a record in this aspect, having scored 177 against England U19 back in 2002. Suryavanshi almost broke the record after 23 years but missed it by just seven runs.

India U19 post 433 runs batting first

On the back of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stunning knock, India U19 posted 433 runs in their 50 overs after being put in to bat first. Apart from him, Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra smashed half-centuries, scoring 69 runs each. Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu also played their part at the back end of the innings, propelling the team's score past the 400-run mark.

India U19 smashed 31 fours and 20 sixes during their innings and will be keen on registering a massive win. They are scheduled to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan U19 on Sunday (December 14) while their last league stage encounter is against Malaysia at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (December 16).

