'By describing me as dictator, Opposition is insulting 140 crore Indians,' PM Narendra Modi tells India TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today again hit out at the Opposition saying, "by describing me as dictator, they are insulting 140 crore Indians". He also vowed to oppose any move to amend the Constitution to provide reservation quota on the basis of religion.

Speaking to India TV anchor Minakshi Joshi, after filing his nomination for Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, Modi said, "When they use the word 'taanashah' (dictator) for an elected Prime Minister, they are insulting 140 crore voters of this country. Do you think the voters of India will elect a dictator? Our voters are so mature that they threw out the dictator withing two years, when Emergency was imposed. Using the word 'dictator' is nothing but an abuse against crores of Indian voters. A person who served as chief minister of an important state by securing record majority, has served as prime minister for 10 years by winning elections. They are not insulting Modi, they are insulting the sanity (samajhdari) of Indian people. They are insulting the commitment of the Indian people towards democracy."

On the opposition's allegation that BJP may do away with the Constitution if it retains power for a third term, Modi replied, "The first person who tinkered with the Constitution was Pandit Nehru when he brought the First Amendment to curtail freedom of speech. It was an undemocratic move. Nehru's daughter who became Prime Minister was unseated by a High Court, and she imposed Emergency, imposed censorship on the Press and put the opposition behind bars. The Constitution was blown to bits. We became an object of mockery throughout the world. Then her son, Rajiv Gandhi became Prime Minister, and he upturned the Supreme Court judgement in Shah Bano Case and nullified women's rights by changing Muslim Personal Law to appease the vote bank. His son, the Shehzada (Prince), tore the copy of a Cabinet resolution at a press conference when Dr Manmohan Singh was prime minister. Dr Singh was PM by dint of the Constitution, and the cabinet resolution emanated from the Constitution. These four incidents clearly show they are enemies of our Constitution. For them, they can misuse and play with the Constitution as they wish. For such persons, it does not behove them when they utter the word Constitution. On the other hand, we revere Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and our Constitution. For 75 years, our Constitution could not be implemented throughout our land and that was their sin. When people elected them, it was their duty to implement the Constitution throughout India in letter and spirit, which they did not do. Jammu & Kashmir had a separate Constitution. My government revoked Article 370 and implemented the Constitution in letter and spirit in all states. Samvidhan Ka Agar Koi Pujari Hai Toh Wah Modi Hai. Samvidhan Ka Koi rakshak Hai Toh Wah Modi Hai. (If there is any worshipper of Constitution, it is Modi. If there is any protector of Constitution, it is Modi)

