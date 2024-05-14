'I am the protector': PM on 'Modi will change Constitution' allegations by Opposition | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi Exclusive interview with India TV

PM Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive conversation with India TV amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024, on Tuesday responded to Opposition's changing Constitution allegation saying he's the protector of it. The Prime Minister spoke to India TV after filing his nomination papers from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said, "We praise Baba Ambedkar so much, but the Constitution was not implemented in the entire country for 75 years... It's your responsibility that when the people of the country have elected you, you should implement the Constitution in the entire country. Our government removed Article 370 and properly implemented the Constitution in every corner of India. If there is any priest of the Constitution then it is Modi, if there is any protector of the Constitution then it is Modi..."

Further cornering the Opposition over the issue of reservation, PM Modi said, "It was decided in the meeting of the Constituent Assembly that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion, but these people are now moving towards implementing it by changing the Constitution. They are stabbing the country in the back. Cheating the makers of the Constitution. These people are insulting Baba Saheb, that is why I am fighting against whatever attempt is made against the Constitution," the Prime Minister added.

Kashi is not a word for me, says PM Modi

Speaking to India TV after filing nomination from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kashi is not a word for him but an emotion. "'Kashi avinashi hai' which has witnessed human habilitation for centuries now. My connection with people has increased in the last 10 years.... It feels as if Maa Ganga has adopted me. This place is a deep influence," he said.

Sharing instances from his campaigning experience, the Prime Minister shared how he used to pause his speeches when he witnesses some elder who may be sick and asking his team to get chairs arranged for them.

"I live with people and connect with their minds. I don't just give speeches and go away like a lifeless robot, that's not my world," the Prime Minister said.

"Children who do not see me as a Prime Minister, they see me as a mother's son and connect themselves with their mothers and this inspires me a lot," he said.

PM Modi on Opposition's hatred towards for him

Responding when asked what he has to say on Opposition's hatred towards him, PM Modi said that he doesn't pay attention to all this.

"I think they started hating way before I existed and they will continue to do so even after I am finished" adding he is convinced that the God has sent him for a special work and will continue to do so," the Prime Minister said.