PM Modi shares video on 'Meri Kashi', says 'his relation with Varanasi is that of mother-son' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of filing his nomination from Varanasi seat amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a video elucidating his special bond with his parliamentary constituency. Taking to his official X account, the Prime Minister said that his relation with Kashi is amazing which cannot be described in words.

"My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, integral and unmatched… All I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!" he wrote in Hindi sharing the six-minute-long video.

'When I went to Kashi in 2014 for the Lok Sabha elections, I could feel that I didn't come here, no one sent me here, I am here because Maa Ganga asked me to come. Today, after 10 years, I can say with full emotions that Maa Ganga has adopted me..." the PM said in the video.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

PM explains his relation with Kashi

The Prime Minister further said that his bond with Kashi (Varanasi) has become so strong in the last 10 years that now he addresses it as "Meri Kashi." He went on to say that his relation with Kashi is not what a public representative enjoys with his constituency but like a mother and son. "My connection with Kashi is same like the bond a mother has with her son..." an emotional PM Modi said in the video.

PM shares video from his roadshow

The Prime Minister also shared a video showcasing the people of Varanasi cheering for him and showering love on him. "The love and blessings showered by my family members of Kashi during the road show has become an unforgettable moment of my life," he wrote on X, sharing the video.

On Monday evening, PM Modi had held a roadshow in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. Surrounded by a sea of saffron, PM Modi's cavalcade covered a distance of six kilometres after which he reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers. The Prime Minister said the warmth and affection of people is "unbelievable".

PM Modi to file nomination today

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination paper today in Varanasi. According to the information, he will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple. PM Modi, who first contested from Varanasi in 2014 as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat, where voting will be held on June 1 in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election.

ALSO READ: PM Modi nomination LIVE: Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi