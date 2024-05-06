Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Tomorrow: Check list of constituencies where school,colleges to remain closed

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Schools closed in THESE states due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to conduct the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled for May 7. Due to this, schools, and colleges across several constituencies including Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Amla, and Bareilly will remain closed. A total of 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories will be covered in this phase.

Most of the schools in various states have declared holidays due to changes in the weather conditions. The states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, and Delhi/NCR have already issued heatwave alerts. This is why school timings and schools have already closed in many states.

It should be noted that schools, colleges, and other educational institutes in the state will be serving as polling booths during the upcoming election. In order to ensure the smooth conduction of the voting process, schools located in the voting constituency will remain closed. Here, we have curated a list of constituencies where voting will take place. Kindly have a look.

Schools, colleges in THESE constituencies will remain closed tomorrow (May 7)