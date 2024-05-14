CUET-UG, scheduled for tomorrow at Delhi centres, postponed to May 29

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Common University Entrance Test -- CUET (UG) 2024 has been rescheduled for candidates appearing in Delhi, the National Testing Agency (NTA) informed on Tuesday. The exam which was earlier set to take place on May 15 (tomorrow) has been rescheduled for May 29.

Speaking on this development, UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that the CUET (UG)-2024 for the candidates appearing in centres across Delhi on May 15 has been rescheduled to May 29 due to some unavoidable reasons.

"Four papers scheduled for May 15 in the centres of Delhi city only have been rescheduled to May 29. The revised admit cards will be issued later," UGC Chairman said.

He said that the test papers (Chemistry-306, Biology-304, English-101, and General Test-501) which were earlier scheduled on May 15 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only the National Testing Agency (NTA).

He said that the examination scheduled on May 15 will be held as per the earlier communicated schedule in all other cities across the country (including Gurugram. Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Noida) and abroad.

Further examinations scheduled on other dates (16th May, 17th May and 18th May 2024) at all centres including those in Delhi will be held as scheduled.

For more details regarding the CUET (UG)-2024, the candidates may contact 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Marks verification, scanned copies, and revaluation dates out, check here