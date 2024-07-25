BREAKING: BMC declares holiday in Mumbai schools, colleges due to red alert for heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BMC declares holiday in Mumbai schools and colleges

School Closed in Mumbai: The Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday in all schools, and colleges in Mumbai. The decision comes after a red alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department due to heavy rainfall. The department has asked all teachers to inform concerned representatives and take necessary precautions to coordinate at the school level while leaving the school.

Also, the schools in various districts of Maharashtra including Raigarh, Pune, Palghar, and Thane, and Pimpri have been closed. All the residents have been advised to stay indoors unless necessary.

Due to bad weather conditions, the normal life has been disrupted. All buses, and train routes have been diverted. Also, the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended at 10.36 am today due to poor visibility. After a brief halt, services resumed at 10.55 am when visibility improved to 1000 meters and Runway Visuals Range reached 1200 meters.

