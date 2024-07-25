Heavy Rain Alert: Schools closed in THESE districts of Maharashtra; check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools closed in THESE districts of Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall, the administration has announced a holiday in several districts of Maharashtra after an alert issued by the IMD. The districts affected include Raigarh, Pune, Palghar, and Thane. Schools in these districts are closed today, July 25. Students and parents are advised to keep checking on their respective schools regarding the resumes of classes.

Closure of schools in Pune amid weather conditions

Also, the schools in Pune City and Pimpri Chinchwad areas have been closed. Schools in the Khadakwasla area, Bhor, Velha, Maval, Mulshi, and Haveli talukas are closed today, July 25. The announcement of this closure was made by the District collector and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Suhas Diwase.

According to the District Information Office, the Pune administration increased the flow and discharged water into the Mutha River on Thursday at 6 a.m. at a rate of 40,000 cusecs. Earlier on Thursday, at 4 a.m., water was released at a speed of 27203 cusecs. Residents living along the riverbanks have been issued an alert to remain cautious.

IMD issues red alert

The India Meteorological Department has warned residents of these areas about the potential for extremely heavy showers, advising them to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. The weather forecast department has issued a red alert, forecasting continued downpours.