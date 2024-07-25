Holiday declared for schools in Hapur from July 26 to August 2 due to Kanwar Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Holiday declared for schools in Hapur

The administration of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh has declared a holiday in all government and private schools. As per the announcement, the schools will remain closed from 26th July to 2nd August, in view of the Kanwar Yatra. The holiday announcement has been made by Prerna Sharma, District Magistrate, Hapur. It has been said in the order that all the primary, upper primary, secondary, CBSE, and ICSE board-recognized schools of the district will be kept closed.

In view of the Kanwar Yatra Prerna Sharma, District Magistrate, Hapur says, ''From 26th July to 2nd August, all the govt and private schools have been given holiday. This is done to ensure that nobody faces any issues while travelling''.

What is Kanwar Yatra?

Kanwar Yatra is a Hindu Pilgrimage in the month of Shravana which is performed by the Shiva devotes. These devotees travel to places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Ajgaibinath, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Bihar to fetch holy waters of the Ganges River. Lakhs of pilgrims participate in this Holy Yatra, every year to fetch water from Ganga and carry it on their shoulders for hundreds of miles to offer it in their local Shiva shrines or other specific temples. The water is offered to Shiva temples including 12 jyotirlingas across India and other shries. The ritual is known as Jal Abhishek. This year, this yatra is to be held from July 26 to August 2.