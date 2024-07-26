Due to a heavy rain alert, schools in THIS state have been closed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Dehradun schools closed today, July 26.

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread destruction in many states across the country. Waterlogging has become a major issue in cities across several states. Yesterday, heavy rain in several districts of Maharashtra caused significant difficulties for the general public. Now, reports are emerging of heavy rain in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, causing rivers to swell and flood-like situations in several areas. As a result, the administration has closed all schools, prioritizing the safety and well-being of school-going children.

All schools including Anganwadi centres are closed

The District Magistrate Sonika has announced this closure after an orange alert issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The decision was taken to prevent any untoward incidents. As per the order, all government and private schools from Class 1 to 12 and Anganwadi centres in Dehradun are closed today, July 26 because of an 'orange' alert issued by the NDMA's National Disaster Alert Portal for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the district, Sonika said.

Heavy rain alert in various parts

The weather forecast department has issued a heavy rain alert in various parts of the hilly districts as well as plain areas of the state. The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Dehradun and Bageshwar districts, and a yellow alert for rain has been issued in Pauri and Chamoli districts. While several rounds of heavy rain are also likely in other districts. The weather department has forecasted heavy rain with thunder and lightning in Dehradun, which is why a holiday has been declared in schools on Friday.