CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Marks verification, scanned copies, and revaluation dates out, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of classes 10th and 12th on May 13. All the students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and other official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. As per results, 87.98 per cent of students have passed the class 12th board exam this year, while the pass percentage of class 10th is recorded at 93.60 per cent. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation/re-talalling/verification of marks.

Re-valuation process to begin soon

On May 6, CBSE released the schedule for scanned copies, marks verification and revaluation of the answer sheets of CBSE board exams. As per the released circular, the students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation, verification of marks and revaluation of their answer sheets within a given time period. After the last date, no requests will be accepted by the Board as it would be breaching their important examination safety protocols. The re-evaluation will be available after the 24th day of the declaration of results.

Scanned copies, Marks Verification and Revaluation Schedule

For Class 12th, The verification of marks will be done from May 17 to 21 till 11.59 pm. Students will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 500/- per subject. If a student wishes to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, they will have to pay an amount of Rs. 700/- per subject. The application window will remain open for two days. i.e. from June 1 and 2. The revaluation procedure will begin from June 6 to 7. The student will have to pay an amount of Rs. 100/- per question. Students should note that the processing charges can be deposited online through credit/debit/net banking only. Incomplete/offline/without fee applications will not be accepted in any circumstances.

For the class 10th board exam, The marks verification will be done between May 20 and 24. The students will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 500/- per subject. The students who wish to obtain a photocopy of evaluated answer books can apply between June 4 and 5 by paying Rs. 500/- per answer book. The re-valuation procedure will take place from June 9 to 10. The students will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- per question.

Pass percentage in Delhi government schools increased, this year

In the region of Delhi, 2,97,520 students registered for the exams. The government schools in Delhi have achieved an excellent pass percentage of 96.99% which has increased more than 0.65 per cent than the pass percentage of 2022-2023 which was recorded to be 91.59 percent. It has not only surpassed the percentage of students who have passed the examination in the region but also surpassed the national average pass percentage which is 87.98 per cent.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal extends wishes to successful students

Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated the parents, teachers and the education department including the students on their CBSE results on his official account of X, sharing the achievement of the government schools in Delhi.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024:​ Which regions topped?