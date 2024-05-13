CBSE 12th Result 2024: Trivandrum tops region-wise with 99.91 per cent, check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE 12th Result 2024 download link is available on cbse official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today uploaded the results of class 12th board exams. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of CBSE, or other mobile applications such as Umang and Digilocker app. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 87.98 per cent.

This year, the Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala topped among the regions with 99.91% followed by Vijayawada and Chennai with 99.04 per cent and 98.47 per cent. Here is the list of the top 10 regions with their pass percentage.

CBSE Class 12 Region-Wise Topper List

1. Trivandrum: 99.91 per cent

2. Vijaywada: 99.04 per cent

3. Chennai: 98.47 per cent

4. Bengaluru: 96.95 per cent

5. Delhi West: 95.68 per cent

6: Delhi East: 94.51 per cent

7. Chandigarh: 91.09 per cent

8: Panchkula: 90.26 per cent

9: Pune: 89.78 per cent

10: Ajmer: 89.53 per cent

No Topper list this year too!

CBSE continued with the practice of withholding a merit list of toppers to avoid unhealthy competition. The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 students who have scored the highest marks.

Percentage increases

This year saw a 0.65 percentage point increase in the overall pass rate compared to last year, indicating a rise in students achieving 90% and 95% marks. The number of students scoring 90% and above increased to 116,145 from last year's 112,838, while those scoring 95% and above rose from 22,622 to 24,068.

Original Marksheets can be collected from respective schools

Students should note that the mark sheets available on the CBSE website are provisional. Students will have to collect their printed/original mark sheets from their respective schools.