Official CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 date confirmed: Check latest updates here

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 date announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024 date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the exam result date for class 10th and 12th exams. As per the official website, the results for class 10th, and 12th will be announced after May 20. Students who are eagerly waiting for CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2024 are advised to keep their documents ready to check their results. Once the results are declared, the students will be able to download their scorecards from the official websites of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in, cbse.nic.in.

What is CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result official date?

The official website, cbseresults.nic.in reads, 'CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024.' According to that it is anticipated that the class 10th, and 12th results will be announced on the same day. Students who appeared for class 10th or 12th board exams can check the latest information on the official website, and other apps including digilocker, umang app.

When was CBSE Class 10th, 12th exam conducted?

This year, around 39 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10th, and 12th board exams across the country. The CBSE Class 10th exam was conducted between February 15 and March 13 and CBSE Class 12 exam was conducted from February 15 to April 12. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.