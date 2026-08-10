BJP calls for Jharkhand bandh today over lathicharge on protesters, supports students' demand for CBI probe

Ranchi:

The political battle over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations intensified on Monday after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a statewide bandh for Tuesday (August 11) in protest against the police action on protesting students in Ranchi. Jharkhand BJP president Aditya Sahu said the shutdown would begin at 8 am and continue until midnight. He said essential services would remain outside the scope of the bandh.

"It will be a state-wide bandh. All essential services, however, are excluded from the purview of the shutdown," Sahu told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Ranchi. The BJP's announcement came hours after clashes broke out between police and job aspirants near the Jharkhand Assembly. The protesters have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

What happened during the student protest in Ranchi?

Several protesters and four policemen were injured on Monday after the situation turned tense near the Jharkhand Assembly. Police used water cannons, tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators after they allegedly breached multiple barricades put up near the Assembly. The protesting students alleged that several demonstrators, including women, suffered injuries during the police action. Ranchi City SP Paras Rana, however, said four policemen were injured after protesters allegedly resorted to stone pelting. The latest confrontation took place during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march organised by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch. The protesters were attempting to move towards the Assembly when police intervened.

Students demand CBI probe into recruitment exams

The protesting JPSC-JSSC aspirants are demanding the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and comprehensive reforms in the state's recruitment system. The students have been staging their agitation in Ranchi for several days, with the issue now becoming a major political flashpoint between the ruling government and the Opposition.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been on hunger strike for nine days, said the agitation represented the concerns of a much larger section of young people preparing for competitive examinations.

"Our future strategy depends on the government's decision. I said on day one itself: this voice is not just Devendra Nath Mahato's. It is the voice of those millions of youths whose futures depend on competitive examinations, those who seek to realise their dreams through books," Mahato said. He also alleged that the administration had taken several measures to prevent the protesters from advancing their agitation.

Babulal Marandi backs protesting aspirants

Jharkhand Assembly Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also extended his support to the protesting students and demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities. Marandi said the JPSC-JSSC aspirants had been protesting at Ranchi's Jai Pal Singh Munda Stadium for the past 15 days and accused the state government of delaying action on their demands.

"Students in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi's Jai Pal Singh Munda Stadium have been protesting for the past 15 days demanding a CBI investigation into the selling of jobs in JPSC and JSSC exams, but the government has only been stalling so far," Marandi said. He pointed to alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations and said questions had been raised over the credibility of the recruitment process.

Students remain firm despite repeated police action

The protesters remained defiant even after police resorted to lathicharge for the third time on Monday evening. They said the agitation would continue until their demands are addressed. The latest police action came after an earlier clash during the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march. With students attempting to move past barricades, authorities deployed tear gas, water cannons and lathicharge to control the situation. The protesters have maintained that their primary concerns are the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, a CBI probe and reforms in the recruitment system.

Why the issue matters for Jharkhand's job aspirants

The controversy has become significant because recruitment examinations conducted by state agencies determine employment opportunities for thousands of young candidates. The protesting aspirants are seeking an investigation into the alleged irregularities and want changes in the recruitment process to restore confidence among candidates. With the BJP announcing a statewide bandh and the students refusing to withdraw their agitation, the recruitment exam controversy is now set to remain a major political and administrative challenge for the Jharkhand government.

(With inputs from agencies)

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