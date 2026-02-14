'Suspend karo, humara order hai': Anil Vij's spat with Kaithal SP over cop's suspension goes viral | VIDEO

Kaithal:

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has found himself in a controversy again after a video of him arguing with Kaithal Superintendent of Police (SP) went viral after the officer refused to suspend an officer, saying she does not have the jurisdiction over it. The incident happened on Friday, when Vij was participating in the District Grievance Redressal Committee (DGRC) meeting.

During the meeting, a local levelled some allegations against an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), identified as Sandeep Kumar as per media reports, in an alleged land sale fraud case. The allegations were made by one, Mandeep Kumar of Titram village, who claimed that he had paid Rs 7 lakh to the ASI for purchasing a land but he couldn't buy it due to some discrepancies.

Later, he sought a refund from the cop, who refused. Hearing this, the Haryana cabinet minister ordered the immediate suspension of Sandeep Kumar. "I am ordering that till action is taken in the matter, he (the ASI) should be suspended because he can use his influence (in the case)," he said.

SP defends herself, Vij clarifies

However, SP Upasana said it is not under jurisdiction to suspend the ASI. "It is not in my power to do so," she said. This led to an argument between them, with Vij saying that this was his order to suspend the SP. He asked that a letter to should be written to the Director General of Police (DGP) to suspend the ASI.

SP Upasana said that she can write the letter, but she herself cannot suspend him. To this, Vij said that the officer must obey his orders, which are applicable across Haryana.

Later, the Haryana minister also issued a clarification and said whosoever has the power should suspend the ASI. "Be it me or any officer, we are there to ensure that the public gets justice, and that is why we should treat people in the same way... I have not asked the SP to suspend," he told reporters.