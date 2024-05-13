CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 declared, 87.98 per cent students pass, scorecards direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 declared

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12). All those who appeared in the class 12 board exam can download their results from the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. As per the result, over 24,000 candidates score above 95 per cent and over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent. Around 87.98 per cent of students have passed the board exam which is up by 0.65 per cent since last year.

More than 1.22 lakh students have been placed in compartments, which is a marginal decrease since last year. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys by scoring over 6.40 percentage. The overall pass percentage of female students is recorded at 91 per cent this year as against 90.68 in the last year. The pass percentage among male students is 85.12 per cent this year. Last year, it was 84.67 per cent.

How to download CBSE Class 12 Result 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the 'result' tab

It will redirect you to an another window

Now, click on the link that reads, 'Class 12 board result'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number, school number, and admit card id

CBSE Class 12 result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Class 12 result 2024 and save it for future reference

