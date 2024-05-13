Monday, May 13, 2024
     
CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 declared, 87.98 per cent students pass, scorecards direct link here

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can go through the official website of CBSE to check their class 12 board result using their roll number, date of birth and other details. Check direct link here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2024 11:48 IST
CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 declared
Image Source : CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 declared

CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class 12). All those who appeared in the class 12 board exam can download their results from the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in. As per the result, over 24,000 candidates score above 95 per cent and over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent. Around 87.98 per cent of students have passed the board exam which is up by 0.65 per cent since last year.

More than 1.22 lakh students have been placed in compartments, which is a marginal decrease since last year. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys by scoring over 6.40 percentage. The overall pass percentage of female students is recorded at 91 per cent this year as against 90.68 in the last year. The pass percentage among male students is 85.12 per cent this year. Last year, it was 84.67 per cent.

How to download CBSE Class 12 Result 2024?

  • Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in
  • Click on the 'result' tab
  • It will redirect you to an another window
  • Now, click on the link that reads, 'Class 12  board result'
  • It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your roll number, school number, and admit card id
  • CBSE Class 12 result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download CBSE Class 12 result 2024 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 (Link 1)

Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 (Link 2)
Direct link to download CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 (Link 3)  

