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JKBOSE announces 11th bi-annual result 2026 at jkbose.jk.gov.in; 64.76% students pass, girls outperform boys

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

A total of 64.76 per cent students cleared the JKBOSE 11th bi-annual exam successfully this year. The girls have outperformed boys, pass percentage of female students was 68 per cent, male students was 63 per cent.

Check JKBOSE 11th bi-annual result 2026 at jkbose.jk.gov.in.
Check JKBOSE 11th bi-annual result 2026 at jkbose.jk.gov.in. Image Source : India TV

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11 private and bi-annual exams results 2026. A total of 64.76 per cent students cleared the JKBOSE 11th bi-annual exam successfully this year. The girls have outperformed boys, pass percentage of female students was 68 per cent, male students was 63 per cent. Region-wise, Kashmir division has better pass percentage, the pass percentage of Kashmir division was 70.72 per cent, Jammu division was 58.66 per cent. JKBOSE 11th bi-annual exam was held from July 7 to 27, 2026.  

How to download JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF is available for download on the official website -  jkbose.nic.in. To download JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - jkbose.nic.in and click on JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download, save JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in 
  • Click on JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF link 
  • Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials 
  • JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, details. 

How to check JKBOSE 12th bi-annual result 2026 

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual result was announced on August 24, the scorecard is available for download on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. To download JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in and click on JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in 
  • Click on JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF link 
  • Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials 
  • JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on JKBOSE 11th and 12th bi-annual exam result 2026, please visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in

Also Read: 

NTA gets new key officials amid NEET paper leak row, Centre begins overhaul of exam system 

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