JKBOSE announces 11th bi-annual result 2026 at jkbose.jk.gov.in; 64.76% students pass, girls outperform boys

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11 private and bi-annual exams results 2026. A total of 64.76 per cent students cleared the JKBOSE 11th bi-annual exam successfully this year. The girls have outperformed boys, pass percentage of female students was 68 per cent, male students was 63 per cent. Region-wise, Kashmir division has better pass percentage, the pass percentage of Kashmir division was 70.72 per cent, Jammu division was 58.66 per cent. JKBOSE 11th bi-annual exam was held from July 7 to 27, 2026.

How to download JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF is available for download on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. To download JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard, candidates need to visit the official portal - jkbose.nic.in and click on JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download, save JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in

Click on JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JKBOSE 11th bi-annual scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, details.

How to check JKBOSE 12th bi-annual result 2026

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual result was announced on August 24, the scorecard is available for download on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. To download JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in and click on JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in

Click on JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save JKBOSE 12th bi-annual scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JKBOSE 11th and 12th bi-annual exam result 2026, please visit the official website - jkbose.nic.in.

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