CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED, 93.60 per cent pass, direct link here

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today declared the results of the class 10th board exam. All those who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th board exam 2024 can download their scorecards from the official website, cbse.gov.in. In order to download CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 marksheets, students are required to follow the simple steps given below.

Pass percentage increases, 93.60 per cent, this year

This year, a total of 22,51,812 students registered for the CBSE class 10th board exam, of which, 2238827 appeared for the exam. Of them, 20,95,467 students have passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. Compared to last year's pass percentage of 93.12%, there has been a 0.48% increase this year.

Marginal decrease in number of compartmental students

The total number of students scoring 90% and above, as well as 95% and above, in the exam stands at 212,384. There has been a slight decrease in the number of compartmental students, with 132,337 students placed in this category this year, compared to 134,774 last year.

Girls performed better than boys

Girls have outperformed boys by 2.04%, with female students achieving an overall pass percentage of 94.75% compared to 92.71% for male students. The overall pass percentage of transgender category is 91.30 per cent.

How to download CBSE Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Click on 'Results' tab

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the roll number, school code and other details

CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 for future reference

Alternative options to check CBSE Class 10th Marksheets

The link to the CBSE Class 10th board results is available on Digilocker and the Umang app (accessible on iOS and android) also. Students can follow these websites to check their scorecards.

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2024

JNV - 99.09 percent

KV - 99.09 per cent

Independent - 94.54 per cent

CTSA - 94.40 per cent

Govt - 86.72 per cent

Govt aided- 83.95 per cent

