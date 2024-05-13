CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Board reveals subject-wise highest number of full marks, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 10th 12th result 2024 out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed the subject-wise performance of the students in classes 10 and 12 board exams. As per the information shared by the board, More than 11,000 Class 10 students scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics while Painting topped the subject with the highest number of full marks scorers in Class 12.

Record-breaking performance in Class 10th's Mathematics subject

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced classes 10th and 12th results on Monday, May 13. As per the board, a total of 11,253 students scored full marks in 'Mathematics standard', followed by Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence in which 6,700 and 6,269 candidates scored a perfect 100, respectively.

Highest marks in Painting subject in Class 12th

Similarly, in the CBSE Class 12 board exam, the highest number of marks scorers was in Painting at 10,402, followed by Chemistry at 2,152 and Psychology at 2,134.

Girls outperformed boys

Girls maintained their trend of outperforming boys in board exams, with marginal increases in both pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent compared to last year. The pass percentage for Class 10 rose by 0.48 percentage points to 93.60, while for Class 12, it increased by 0.65 percentage points to 87.98. CBSE officials credited the uptick in pass percentage to the inclusion of more competency-based questions in this year's exams.

The board will offer psychological counselling to students of classes 10 and 12 along with their parents from tomorrow onwards, May 14. The counselling services will be provided 24/7 for a week.

What's next?

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for verification of their marksheet or can obtain a photocopy of their answer book, and request re-evaluation. The verification window will open for five days from the fourth day (tentatively May 17) after the announcement of the results, as per the schedule shared by the board. Students unhappy with their scores can apply for verification of marks online on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students who have been declared unsuccessful in one or two subjects of their CBSE 2024 board exams can apply for the CBSE Board Supplementary Exam. However, the board has yet not specified the exact date and time of releasing registration forms for the supplementary exam. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

