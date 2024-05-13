CBSE 10th Result 2024: Trivandrum tops again region-wise, check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE 10th Result 2024 download link is available on CBSE's official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today uploaded the results of class 10th board exams. All those who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th board exam can download their scorecards from the official website of CBSE, or other mobile applications such as Umang and Digilocker app. This year, the overall pass percentage has increased by 0.48 per cent as compared to last year, as per the official press release of CBSE. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 93.6 per cent this year.

Girls outperformed boys

This year too, girls have performed better than boys by over 2.40 per cent points as per the official notice. Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala topped among the regions with 99.75 per cent followed by Vijayawada and Chennai with 99.60 per cent and 99.30 per cent. Here is the list of the top-performing regions with their pass percentage.

CBSE 10th Result 2024: Check Region-Wise top performing districts

Trivandrum: 99.75 per cent

Vijayawada: 99.60 per cent

Chennai: 99.30 per cent

Bengaluru: 99.26 per cent

Ajmer: 97.10 per cent

Pune: 96.46 per cent

Delhi West: 94.18 per cent

Delhi East: 94.45 per cent

Chandigarh: 94.14 per cent

Patna: 92.91 per cent

Prayagraj: 92.72 per cent

Panchkula: 92.16 per cent

Bhubaneshwar: 92.03 per cent

Dehradun: 90.97 per cent

Bhopal: 90.97 per cent

Noida: 90.46 per cent

Guwahati: 77.94 per cent

CBSE Class 10th exam 2024 was conducted between February 15 and March 13 wherein 2,238,827 students appeared for the exam out of them, 20,95,467 passed the exam resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60 percent. The board has uploaded the CBSE Class 10th result 2024 on multiple platforms including Websites, and mobile apps (Umang, and Digilocker) which are accessible on iOS and Android.

Marksheets available on the Digilocker app

It should be noted that the board has provided Digital Academic Documents viz mark sheet cum certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates wherever applicable through its own digital academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha' immediately after the declaration of the result. Schools can also download it by logging into the Digilocker app.

Digilocker access has also been extended to the students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad. The school-wise result will also be made available to schools on their email IDs.