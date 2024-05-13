Monday, May 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. CBSE 10th Result 2024: Trivandrum tops again region-wise, check complete list

CBSE 10th Result 2024: Trivandrum tops again region-wise, check complete list

CBSE 10th Result 2024 has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today, May 13. Students who appeared in the cbse class 10th board exam can download their mark sheets from the official website of CBSE. Check latest details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2024 14:21 IST
CBSE 10th Result 2024 download link is available on CBSE's
Image Source : CBSE CBSE 10th Result 2024 download link is available on CBSE's official website

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE today uploaded the results of class 10th board exams. All those who appeared in the CBSE Class 10th board exam can download their scorecards from the official website of CBSE, or other mobile applications such as Umang and Digilocker app. This year, the overall pass percentage has increased by 0.48 per cent as compared to last year, as per the official press release of CBSE. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 93.6 per cent this year. 

Girls outperformed boys

This year too, girls have performed better than boys by over 2.40 per cent points as per the official notice. Region-wise, Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala topped among the regions with 99.75 per cent followed by Vijayawada and Chennai with 99.60 per cent and 99.30 per cent. Here is the list of the top-performing regions with their pass percentage.

CBSE 10th Result 2024: Check Region-Wise top performing districts

  • Trivandrum: 99.75 per cent 
  • Vijayawada: 99.60  per cent 
  • Chennai: 99.30  per cent 
  • Bengaluru: 99.26  per cent
  • Ajmer: 97.10 per cent
  • Pune: 96.46 per cent
  • Delhi West: 94.18  per cent 
  • Delhi East: 94.45  per cent 
  • Chandigarh: 94.14  per cent 
  • Patna: 92.91 per cent
  • Prayagraj: 92.72 per cent
  • Panchkula: 92.16  per cent 
  • Bhubaneshwar: 92.03  per cent 
  • Dehradun: 90.97 per cent
  • Bhopal: 90.97 per cent
  • Noida: 90.46 per cent
  • Guwahati: 77.94 per cent 

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 DECLARED, 93.60 per cent pass, direct link here

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 12 Result 2024 declared, 87.98 per cent students pass, scorecards direct link here

ALSO READ | CBSE 12th Result 2024: Trivandrum tops region-wise with 99.91 per cent, check complete list

CBSE Class 10th exam 2024 was conducted between February 15 and March 13 wherein 2,238,827 students appeared for the exam out of them, 20,95,467 passed the exam resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60 percent. The board has uploaded the CBSE Class 10th result 2024 on multiple platforms including Websites, and mobile apps (Umang, and Digilocker) which are accessible on iOS and Android.

Marksheets available on the Digilocker app

It should be noted that the board has provided Digital Academic Documents viz mark sheet cum certificates, migration certificates, and skill certificates wherever applicable through its own digital academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha' immediately after the declaration of the result. Schools can also download it by logging into the Digilocker app. 

Digilocker access has also been extended to the students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad. The school-wise result will also be made available to schools on their email IDs.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement