CBSE Board Result 2024: Post-result psychological counseling starts tomorrow, schedule here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will offer psychological counselling to students of classes 10 and 12 along with their parents from tomorrow onwards, May 14. The counselling services will be provided 24/7 for a week.

The official notice reads, 'In light of the CBSE results announcement, CBSE is commencing its free psychological counselling services from 14th May 2024, operating 24/7 for a week'

Tele-counselling helpline

The board conducted the first phase of counselling before, during, and after exams. As per the press statement issued by CBSE, a total of 65 professionals including principals, trained counselors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools, and psychologists will provide tele-counseling round the clock for one week, during its second phase.

Centralised Toll-Free Access Nationwide

The board has also shared a centralised toll-free number which is accessible nationwide. As per the notice released by the board, Individuals can dial the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in India to access CBSE’s tele-counseling helpline, providing centralized support, information, and useful tips to address result-related anxiety or stress. Additionally, the board has shared a 'Counselling' link for the reference of stakeholders. Individuals need to go through this link (https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/prunit_temp/index.html) on the CBSE website which offers further assistance and resources to stakeholders.

What is Post-result psychological counseling?

Since 1998, CBSE has been continuously providing psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result, to keep the students of Class X and XII of CBSE-affiliated schools stress-free during the examinations.