ICAI CA Inter merit list 2026 OUT; Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi jointly secure rank one

The ICAI CA Inter merit list 2026 has been released, Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi have jointly secured rank one. The candidates can check and download CA Inter topper list on the official website - caresults.icai.org. The CA Inter exam was held from September 1 to 12.

ICAI CA Inter Toppers 2026

Neel Rajesh Shah, Chandak Sakshi - AIR 1

Shruti V - AIR 2

Prem Agarwal - AIR 3.

How to download ICAI CA Inter merit list at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can follow the below instructions as a guide to download the CA 2026 Inter merit list PDF. In order to download the CA Inter topper list PDF, you need to visit the official portal and click on the CA Inter exam topper list PDF link. ICAI CA Inter exam topper list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA Inter exam merit list PDF and take a print out.

Click on ICAI CA Inter exam merit list PDF at caresults.icai.org

CA Inter exam merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CA Inter exam topper list PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICAI CA Inter scorecard PDF at caresults.icai.org

The candidates can check and download CA Inter scorecard PDF on the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult by following these steps. To check and download ICAI CA Inter exam 2026 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA Inter scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - caresults.icai.org

Click on CA Inter scorecard PDF link

Enter user id and password as the required login credentials

ICAI CA Inter scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CA Inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA Inter pass marks

The candidates need to sore a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and at least 50 per cent marks in each group (200 out of 400 for groups with 4 papers, or 150 out of 300 for the current 6-paper scheme), as per ICAI.

For details on CA Inter result 2026, please visit the official websites - icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

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