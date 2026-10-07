NITTT July-August result 2026 OUT at nittt.nta.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) July-August 2026 exam. The candidates who had appeared for (NITTT) July-August exam 2026 can check and download scorecards on the official website - nittt.nta.ac.in.

The NITTT July-August exam 2026 was held on July 31, August 1, 7 and 8, 2026, a total of 9,848 candidates appeared for the exam.

How to download NITTT July-August scorecard PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download NITTT July-August scorecard PDF. To download NITTT July-August scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - nittt.nta.ac.in and click on NITTT July-August scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number and date of birth. NITTT July-August scorecard PDF will be available for download, save NITTT July-August scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nittt.nta.ac.in

Click on NITTT July-August scorecard PDF link

Enter application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

NITTT July-August scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NITTT July-August scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NITTT July-August scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.

JEE Main January session registration 2027 to begin this month?

Will the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 January session registration to commence this month? Last year, JEE Main session one registration link was opened from October 31 to November 27, 2025. The candidates who wish to apply online can do so on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2027 session one will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

How to apply for JEE Main 2027

To apply for JEE Main January session 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main session one application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2027 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on NITTT July-August result 2026, please visit the official website - nittt.nta.ac.in.

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