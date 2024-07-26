Mumbai University postpones exams for Raigad, Ratnagiri districts due to heavy rain alert; new schedule soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai University postpones exams for Raigad, Ratnagiri districts

In view of the heavy rain alert, Mumbai University has postponed the exams for the Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, which were scheduled to be conducted today, July 26. The revised schedule will be announced soon. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of University for latest updates.

What was said in Mumbai University's Social handle post?

In a post on X, formerly known as twitter, Mumbai University wrote, 'In view of the declared holiday due to heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, keeping in mind the interest of the students and to avoid possible inconvenience, all the exam to be held today, July 25, in morning and afternoon session only in these districts have been postponed'

Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Postponed

Also, the supplementary exams for classes 10th, and 12th have been postponed due to weather conditions. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has now released a new schedule for the students sitting in the supplementary exam.

As per the announcement, the exam for Class 10, Science and Technology Part 2, which was scheduled to be held on July 26 has been postponed to July 31. The time of the exam is between 11 am and 1 pm. Similarly, for Class 12, the examination for three subjects, namely, Organisation of Commerce and Management, Food Science and Technology, and MCVC, will now be held on August 9 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Originally, these exams were scheduled to be conducted on Friday, July 26. The board also mentioned that those who could not attend the exam owing to the downpour will be allowed to appear for a re-examination.

Weather update

Sharing a weather update in a press release, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, 'Madhya Maharashtra during 25th-27th, Konkan & Goa on 25th & 26th and Gujarat region on 25th July is likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall in the isolated and over ghat areas; Very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh on 25th & 26th; Saurashtra & Kutch, Vidarbha, and Marathwada on 25th; Konkan & Goa on 27th & 28th; Madhya Maharashtra on the 28th & 29th; Gujarat region on 26th & 27th July,’ the IMD further read.

