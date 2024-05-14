MBSE HSLC Result 2024: Mizoram Board to announce class 10th results today, check websites, how to download

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
MBSE HSLC Result 2024 will be released today, May 14. Students who took to the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 11:37 IST
Mizoram Board class 10th results today, May 14.
MBSE HSLC Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is all set to announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th exam results soon. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at noon today. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download MBSE HSLC Result 2024 through the official website, mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSLC 2024 exams were conducted across the state between February 26 and March 15. To pass the Mizoram Board Class 10th exam 2024, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Students can download Mizoram Board Class 10th Result by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results?

  • Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results'
  • It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth, and other details
  • Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the results for future reference

Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results: Details on Scorecards

  • Name 
  • Roll Number 
  • School Name
  • School Code
  • Date of Birth
  • Marks
  • Grades obtained in each subject
  • Cumulative Score 
  • Passing Qualification

How to check MBSE Class 10th Results via SMS

All you need to do is, open your SMS application on your mobile phone. Type a message in this format: 'MBSE10Roll Number and send it to 5676750. Then, you will receive a message indicating your result status on the same number.

Mizoram MBSE Class 10th Results Grading System

Grade  Marks Range Grade Points
A1 91-100 10
A2 81-90 9
B1 71-80 8
B2 61-70 7
C1 51-60 6
C2 41-50 5
D 34-40 4
F 0-34 Fail

Alternative options to check Mizoram Board Class 10 results

  • Official Website: mbse.edu.in
  • SMS service
  • Digilocker app or website
