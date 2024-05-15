Summer vacation in Delhi Private Schools soon, check expected dates

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer Holidays in Delhi private schools soon

The CBSE and ISC board exam results have been announced. Now, students are eagerly awaiting the closure of schools, after which they can visit their grandparents or other relatives and enjoy their holidays. It should be noted that the Directorate of Education in Delhi has already announced the summer vacations for government and government-aided schools.

Government Schools Summer Vacation Schedule

Due to intense heatwave conditions, some timings have been changed in most states, and summer vacation has been declared for the well-being of the school children. As per the announcement made by the Education Department, the School students in Delhi will have their summer vacation for 51 days, starting from May 11 to June 30 (Already closed). The teaching staff is required to report two days prior to the resuming of school. i.e. June 28 and 29, for necessary school-related purposes.

When will Private Schools have holidays?

Presently, summer vacations have not been officially announced for private schools in Delhi. According to available information, all private schools in Delhi will declare their summer vacations by May 21, 2024. Students studying in Delhi's private schools will receive notification about the summer vacations from their respective schools. Considering the weather, it is anticipated that summer vacations in some private schools will start from May 17, while in others, it will begin from May 20.

Uttar Pradesh Schools Summer Vacation Schedule

Meanwhile, the government authorities in Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have issued directives for closures and adjusted timings to protect students from sweltering weather. The Uttar Pradesh Government has declared a holiday from May 18 to June 18 for most schools. However, the vacation period for primary and upper primary schools will last from May 20 to June 15. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for more relevant information about the closure of schools..