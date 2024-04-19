Schools to remain closed today in THESE states due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE School closed today in various states

Today, signifies the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, with the first phase spanning 102 constituencies. Campaigning halted yesterday, with parties awaiting the electorate's verdict. In light of security concerns, schools in districts across 21 states, including Uttar Pradesh, have been instructed to remain closed. Let us know how many districts in which states including UP, schools will remain closed.

According to the Election Commission, elections are scheduled for both Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh on 19th April. Consequently, all regional schools will remain closed, as they are designated polling booths. Similarly, in the first phase, out of Assam's total 14 Lok Sabha seats, 5 seats, along with 4 seats in Bihar, 1 seat in Chhattisgarh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats in Maharashtra, both seats in Manipur and Meghalaya, and 2 each in Mizoram, Sikkim, and Nagaland (1 seat each) will undergo voting. Additionally, 12 seats in Rajasthan, 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, and 1 seat in Tripura will be contested. Consequently, both government and private schools in these areas will remain closed today.

Schools will remain closed in the following constituencies:

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal West, Arunachal East Assam: Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat Bihar: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui Chhattisgarh: Bastar Madhya Pradesh: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara Maharashtra: Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur Manipur: Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur Meghalaya: Shillong, Tura Mizoram: Mizoram Lok Sabha seat Nagaland: Nagaland Lok Sabha Seat Rajasthan: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur Sikkim Lok Sabha seat Tamil Nadu: Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase. Uttarakhand: Voting will be held on all 5 seats. Tripura: Tripura West West Bengal: Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri

Schools will remain closed in 8 constituencies of UP

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will remain closed in 8 constituencies: Saharanpur (General), Kairana (General), Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor (General), Nagina, Moradabad (General), Rampur (General), and Pilibhit due to elections. Additionally, elections will be held for 1 seat each in Andaman and Nicobar, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry, where schools will also remain closed.