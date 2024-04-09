Schools and colleges closed in these states due to voting in phase 1 of Lok Sabha polls | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Election Commission of India (ECI)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to conduct the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. As per the schedule, the voting will occur in seven phases, this year. The first phase of voting will take place on April 19, followed by second on April 26, third on May 7, fourth on May 13, fifth on May 20, sixth on May 25, and seventh on June 1. The voting counting will be done on June 4.

Usually, schools and colleges that serve as polling places close on election day. This helps set up voting booths and makes the voting procedure go smoothly. In sensitive areas, schools and colleges might close a few days before the election. This allows for a smooth voting process and ensures student safety on election day. As per a report of the news agency PTI, all state-run government offices, undertaking organisations, corporations, boards, statutory, and local bodies, and educational institutions within the parliamentary constituencies, and the assembly seats will remain closed on respective dates of polling.

In phase one, votes will be cast for 102 seats across 21 states and union territories. Here, we have listed seat numbers and names of the states, and Union Territories where the first phase of the election of Lok Sabha will take place. Have a look.