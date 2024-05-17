Maharashtra RTE School Admission 2024-25: Registration begins, check how to apply, list of documents, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Fresh start for RTE admissions in Maharashtra, new applications needed

The Right To Education (RTE) admission process in Maharashtra for the academic year 2024 - 25 begins today. The education department has announced that those who applied earlier will now need to submit fresh applications. The Bombay High Court granted an interim stay which prompted a restart of the admission process. The beneficiaries who applied earlier under the previous rule will need to submit fresh applications. Applications can be filled in on the official website - https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in/.

Students can now apply for English medium schools under RTE

This year's admissions under the Right to Education Act (RTE) in Maharashtra faced a hurdle. The state government's new rule prioritized Marathi medium government-aided, and local government schools for the 25% quota reserved under RTE. This meant students couldn't apply to other schools, including old English medium ones. However, the Bombay High Court stepped in. Responding to a petition, the court upheld the government's February 2024 notification. This means students now have the chance to secure RTE admissions in old English medium schools, alongside the previously prioritized Marathi medium options.

The Right To Education (RTE) admission process in Maharashtra is undergoing a fresh start after the Bombay High Court put a temporary hold on a recent state government rule. The state government implemented a rule in February 2024, allowing private unaided schools to participate in the RTE quota, with 25 per cent of seats reserved for underprivileged children, only if there were no government or aided schools within a radius of 1 kilometre.

Afresh applications needed

Due to the court's decision, the number of available seats under RTE quota has shrunk to 1,02,434 across 9138 schools. This is a significant reduction compared to the 9.5 lakh seats envisioned under the amendment. The earlier application process (during April) which saw close to 70,000 applications is now scrapped. Applicants will need to re-apply under the revised system. This restart creates additional burden and delay to the admission process for underprivileged students.

The district of Aurangabad currently boasts the highest number of schools with RTE quota seats which is 573 schools with 4,441 seats.

Procedure to Apply for Maharashtra RTE Admission 2024-25

To apply for admission you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the official website of the School Education and Support Department, Government of Maharashtra

Before application form submission read the notice by click on “Notification for RTE 25% reservation” and again click “RTE 25% Notification”

Now, from the home page, you need to click the “Online Application” option

If you are not registered with the site then click “New Registration” option

Now enter the details as asked on the screen such as child name, district of current address, date of birth, email Id and Mobile Number

Now you have to log in to the site by entering the Application number, password and captcha code shown on the screen

Click the Login option and enter the rest details in the application form

Fill in the rest details in the application form and upload the necessary documents as listed above

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for further use

Documents Required