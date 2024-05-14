Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ITI Berhampur creates Ollie from scraps to attract voters to Odisha polling booths

Students and teachers of the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have created an Ollie, made from nearly 8,000 cold drink bottle caps, which has been placed at a "Green Polling Booth" in Hill Patna, Berhampur, to attract voters to cast their votes in Odisha.

Voting in Odisha is due

The fifth, sixth and seventh phases of polling in Odisha are due on May 20, 25 and June 1. Already this Ollie has attracted the attention of people, who are taking selfies on the spot. Waste material like iron rods from demolished buildings and bottle caps have been used to create the Ollie, said Dr Rajat Panigrahy, director, of ITI, Berhampur, known as the "Scrap Man of Odisha".

Ollie will be placed at various polling booths

He said the Ollie will be placed outside various polling booths during the upcoming fifth, sixth and seventh phases of voting. Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner and district administration have guided the setting up of the Ollie to create awareness among voters in this city. Thousands of people have hailed the Scrap Man of Odisha for this innovative idea for increasing voting percentage in the face of harsh heat waves.

Along with the Ollie, the polling booth has been specially designed with tables and chairs made from scrap tyres. The EVM table, the centrepiece of the polling booth, has been made from the bonnet of an old jeep. The selfie point has been created from e-waste. "Waste to Wealth" is a concept that needs to be promoted among the people so that we can enrich our lives while seeking a green planet, said Dr Panigrahy.