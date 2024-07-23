Education Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces loan up to Rs. 10 lakh to students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 in the parliament today, July 23. It was her seventh consecutive budget, surpassing the late Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets. While presenting the Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman said, 'Have made an allocation of Rs. 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling. Also announced employment-linked skilling through schemes as part of the PM's package.

She also added that Government would provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakhs for higher education in domestic institutions. The government will also provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.