How NEET 2024 results are different from NEET 2023 and what does it suggest? Explained

NEET, the medical entrance examination is conducted annually and the results are subsequently declared. Each year, the announcement of results comes with a discussion about successful students, their hard work and achievement. However, this year's results are surrounded by questions about the sanctity of conducting the exam.

The apprehensions regarding paper leaks culminated in a full-fledged investigation by the CBI across states. As of now, multiple accused including kingpins have been arrested by the federal probe agency. Additionally, the matter was raised from roads to Parliament and the Judiciary. But as the results are out the biggest question is how this year's result is different from the 2023 result. Let us compare both.

NEET 2024 Results

According to 2024 results, 2321 students out of a total of 23.33 lakh appearing students got 700 or more marks. These students were spread across 1,404 centres in 276 cities of 24 states/UT.

Candidates scoring between 650 to 699 are spread across 509 cities in 4044 Centres.

Candidates scoring between 600 to 649 are spread across 540 cities in 4484 Centres.

Candidates scoring between 550 to 599 are spread across 548 cities in 4563 Centres.

NEET 2023 Results

In the 2023 examinations, the students who scored 700 to 720 marks were spread across 116 cities in 310 centres.

Candidates scoring between 650 to 699 are spread across 381 cities in 2431 Centres

Candidates scoring between 600 to 649 are spread across cities in 3434 Centres

The comparison of results suggests that the spread of candidates in a particular score bracket is wide in 2024 as compared to 2023.

Also, such a wide spread indicates that candidates from non-tuition hubs have also performed better in the NEET 2024 examinations. As of the information, 35 students appeared from Lucknow, 27 students appeared from Kolkata, 25 students appeared from Latur, 20 students appeared from Nagpur, 19 from Faridabad, 18 from Nanded, 17 from Indore, 16 each from Cuttack and Kanpur, 14 each from Kolhapur, Noida, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 13 each from Agra and Aligarh, 10 each from Akola and Patiala, 8 from Davangere, 7 from Banaskantha, etc. were able to score 700 or more marks.

NEET 2024: Ranking-wise candidates spread across centres

Meanwhile, the information regarding candidates spread across centres in different rank brackets is also available.

Candidates between ranks 1 to 100 are spread across 95 centres in 56 cities. Candidates between ranks 101 to 1000 are spread across 706 centres in 187 cities. Candidates between ranks 1001 to 10000 are spread across 2,959 centres in 431 cities. Candidates between ranks 10001 to 50000 are spread across 4,283 centres in 523 cities. Candidates between ranks 50001 to 110000 are spread across 4,542 centres in 546 cities. Candidates between ranks 110000 to 150000 are spread across 4,470 centres in 539 cities.

(Reported by: Ila)

