Saturday, July 20, 2024
     
  4. NEET-UG 2024 results out, NTA declares centre-wise data for medical entrance exam | DETAILS

NEET-UG 2024 results out: Following the Supreme Court's directive in the last NEET UG 2024 hearing, the NTA published the results on the official website while ensuring that student identities remain confidential.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2024 12:20 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 results declared.

NEET-UG 2024 results out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET- UG) 2024 today (July 20) on the official website. The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 18) has directed the NTA to announce the results of the NEET UG by July 20. 

Applicants will be able to check and download their results on the official website,i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and also on neet.ntaonline.in. by entering their login credentials.

This decision comes amidst the ongoing NEET controversy, which arose due to allegations of a paper leak and the awarding of grace marks by the NTA. The apex court has asked the agency to publish the marks obtained by the candidates on the website but the identity of the student should not be disclosed.

The order was passed by a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. In its fresh directive, the Supreme Court asked NTA to publish on its website the marks obtained by the students in the NEET-UG examination and the identity of students be masked.

This year, NTA conducted the medical exam on May 5 across 4,750 centres wherein more than 23.33 lakh students appeared. The re-exam of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates. The results were announced on June 30.

How to download NEET UG 2024 results?

  • Visit the official website of NEET - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'NTA NEET UG 2024 results'
  • It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter your required credentials and click on 'submit'
  • NTA NEET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen
  • Download NEET UG 2024 results and save it for future reference

List of alternative websites to check results

  • exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
  • neet.ntaonline.in
  • ntaresults.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

SC to hear remaining arguments on July 22 

The top court will resume hearing the arguments on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2024 admit card to be released on THIS date! check latest updates
 
