CBSE Board class 10th, and 12 Result 2024 likely to be declared next month, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Board class 10th, and 12 Result 2024 soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release Class 10 and 12 results soon. There are speculations and rumours about the date and time of the results. It is expected that the results will be announced next month. However, the board has yet to declare the official date and time of the CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th results. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download CBSE results 2024 from the official websites of CBSE at cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

Dr. Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh has stated that they are expecting results in the second week of May. 'We await the CBSE results 2024 with fervent anticipation, knowing that behind every progress lies the culmination of relentless student dedication and the selfless guidance of our educators. As the Central Board of Secondary Education prepares to unveil these outcomes, we trust in the fairness of the process, recognising that each result is a testament to perseverance and collaboration. We stand by our students, embracing whatever outcomes arise, knowing that each result is a testament to their efforts and resilience. May this milestone be a stepping stone towards more significant endeavours, guiding them towards a future filled with success and fulfilment. And we wish them a successful academic journey ahead', said the principal.

Once the results are out, the students will be able to download CBSE Board Results 2024 through the official website and other sources including SMS service, Digilocker, Pariksha Sangam Portal, and the UMANG. The board conducted CBSE Class 10th exams from 15 February to 13 March, with approximately 21 lakh students appearing for the exams across 21,499 schools, and the CBSE 12th grade exam was taken from February 15 to April 2, 2024.



How to download CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Results?

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

Click on the respective link of the 'CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Results'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter the roll number, date of birth and other details

The respective result will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Results and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | CBSE changes exam format for Class 11-12 from this academic year, to focus on concept application questions

CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Results: How to download via SMS?

Students can also receive their CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Results status via. For it, they need to send an SMS to 7738299899 with the format "cbse10/cbse12 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (centre number). The date of birth should be in the format of DDMMYYYY. Receive subject-specific grades via SMS for instant reference.

How many marks are required to pass CBSE Board Class 10th, and 12th Results?

To pass CBSE Board Class 10th and 12th Results, the candidates are required to secure a minimum mark of 33 per cent, which includes a combination of internal assessment and board examination scores.

Alternative Websites