Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. CBSE extends last date to conduct class 10, 12 practical exams, and upload marks, notice here

CBSE extends last date to conduct class 10, 12 practical exams, and upload marks, notice here

CBSE has released an important notice regarding the extension of dates for the conduct of practical exams/projects/internal assessment/internal grade 2024 and uploading of marks. Check details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 18:19 IST
cbse latest notice
Image Source : PTI cbse releases important notice regarding the extension of dates for practical exams and upload marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to conduct the practical exams for classes 10th and 12th. Also, the schools have time to upload the marks, project works, and internal assessments work for the 2023-24 academic session till March 31. This decision has been made after considering several requests from the schools. 

An official notice has been issued by the CBSE stating that some schools have not completed certain activities within the given time frame, despite repeated reminders. These schools are now requesting the board to provide a facility for uploading marks for practical exams, projects, internal assessments, and internal grades for the year 2024. To accommodate these requests, the board has decided to give these schools one last opportunity to complete the aforementioned activities. The schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams, projects, internal assessments, and internal grades until March 31. The marks obtained can then be uploaded onto the portal.

This year, the board has released a list of the subjects with marks distribution to help the schools conduct the class 10th, and 12th practical exams smoothly. According to CBSE's updated scheme, the maximum marks allotted to a subject will be 100 with marks distributed amongst theory, practical, project and internal assessment components. This year, the practical exams were started on February 15. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement