Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak completes 36 years, 5 reasons why Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla starrer is timeless beauty

Released in 1988, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is one of the cinematic love stories that have achieved the crown of evergreen in the world of cinema. This iconic Bollywood film has made its place in the hearts of audiences and is celebrating its 36th anniversary today. Here are five pointers that make this film a once-in-a-lifetime movie.

1. A remarkable debut and iconic chemistry

For the unversed, QSQT kickstarted Aamir Khan's career. Superstar's remarkable portrayal of Raj gained him the praises of audiences and critics alike. His chemistry with Juhi was one of the key factors of its success. The film indeed establishes them as iconic figures in Indian cinema. Both their chemistry was electrifying, adding depth and authenticity to their on-screen romance.

2. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak's timeless music

Composed by Anand-Milind and penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak's soundtrack became an instant sensation. Be it 'Papa Kehte Hain', 'Akele Hain Toh Kya Gum hai' and even 'Ae Mere Humsafar' had that unique melody. All these songs are still considered relevant with changing times.

3. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak's popularity

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was a musical romance film that defined Hindi cinema in the 1990s. Remarkably, The film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

4. A talk about social themes

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak delved into deeper social themes such as parental opposition, societal norms, and the clash between tradition and modernity.

5. Unforgettable dialogues

A classic and unforgettable film like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak required powerful and emotional dialogues, which could deeply impact the audience. It undoubtedly has some unforgettable dialogues that can bring tears to anyone's eyes. Especially the climax scene made the film impactful with its dialogue.

