'Kya Auratein Hain Ye..', When Diljit Dosanjh felt embarrassed while shooting for Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali reveals

Follow us on Image Source : DILJIT'S INSTAGRAM Imtiaz Ali shared an anecdote from the song Naram Kalja in a recent interview

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila' did wonders as soon as it was released on Netflix. While on the one hand, Diljit Dosanjh's acting was appreciated, on the other hand, the music of the film also got a lot of love. Especially, the film's song 'Naram Kaalja' proved to be a hit on social media. Critics also praised director Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman for the Chamkila Album.

When women sang Naram Kaalja

Imtiaz Ali shared an anecdote from the song Naram Kalja in a recent interview. He revealed that none of the female contestants of Naram Kaalja had faced the camera before. It was a captivating group composed of agricultural workers, college students, and athletes from Punjab, which he enjoyed directing. "These women had fought with their fathers to stay on the set for those two days," added the ace director. The director said that when one listens to those songs, they will realise that they are even ahead of Chamkila's songs. Imtiaz said, "These women were real women of Punjab, they told many such songs which were obscene for others."

Diljit's face turned red with embarrassment

Imtiaz further explained that during the filming of the song, he realized that women often take part in more vulgar songs than men. 'The visuals of the song initially included the characters of Diljit and Parineeti Chopra. Their child was going out of the house and the women were singing 'obscene' songs. However, once Diljit and Parineeti's shot was complete, we didn't stop there. The women kept singing and dancing and I kept shooting. I didn't know whether the song would feature in the film or not. The faces of Diljit and the entire team were immersed in shame. Diljit, who was standing on the sidelines, asked 'Kya Auratein Hain Ye!' quotes the directed. Imtiaz further says that a film should be made on how this song was shot.

Also Read: DYK Suriya's Kanguva has been shot at real-life locations across seven countries? Deets Inside