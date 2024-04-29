DYK Suriya's Kanguva has been shot at real-life locations across seven countries? Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kanguva is said to release by the end of this year

Since Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar released the highly anticipated teaser for their magnum opus 'Kanguva', it has easily become one of the anticipated movies of the year. The execution, creativity, novelty of the topic, and thrilling background score add up to a thrilling experience. The teaser has made the entire nation go bonkers over it. Everyone is excited to see Bobby Deol, who plays the opponent, and Suriya, who plays a Mighty Warrior, engage in an epic battle. Other than this, you may not know that the film's producers shot it in several real places.

Kanguva has been shot in real locations!

Kanguva is the most ambitious movie of the year; the filmmakers have done all possible to create a work of cinematic art that will live on in memory. Given that the movie tells the tale of two eras—historic and contemporary—the filmmakers filmed it at many actual sites around the world. The filmmakers shot a significant portion of the film, including the battle scenes, in Sri Lanka for 60 days to maintain the film's distinctiveness and concept. They also shot the film in Goa, Europe, and other exotic locales. Billed as a 350 crore film, the producers shot several significant scenes in Pondicherry and the suburbs of Chennai. Suriya recently filmed a significant scene in Kerala and the Kodaikanal forests. The cast and crew shot a three-week marathon schedule in Bangkok last October.

About the film

Kanguva spans a millennium and tells the tale of two distinct eras, prehistoric and modern. The filmmakers have made sure that the scope and execution of these two timeframes provide viewers with a visual feast. Written and directed by Siva, the film will feature, Suriya, Bobby Deol, Jagapati Babu, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie has music composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy. The film is said to release by the end of this year.

