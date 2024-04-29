Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies tops charts in 'Top 10 Indian Movies'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Laapataa Ladies tops the charts in Top 10 Indian Movies on Netflix India

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has won hearts with its theatrical release. From the audiences and critics, every one heavily praised the film for its well-structured storytelling, entertainment, social message, performances of the lead cast, and direction, and it emerged as one of the most loved and positively reviewed films of the year.

Laapataa Ladies takes No. 1 position in the list of 'Top 10' trending Indian movies

Following its excellent theatrical run, the much-loved film received an overwhelming response on its digital release. The audiences flooded the entire social media with love for the film, and they're highly in praise of it. The massive response from every corner helped the film take the No. 1 position in the list of 'Top 10' trending Indian movies on social media. Despite the digital release, the film is still running in several cinemas and is maintaining an excellent pace.

Box Office Report

The film opened to a slow start on March 1. However, with positive word-of-mouth and good reviews, it managed to pick up the pace at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film opened to just Rs 75 lakh and minted nearly Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend. It earned Rs 6.05 crore in its first week and the total box office collection of Laapataa Ladies after 50 days of theatrical release stood at Rs 17.31 crore.

About the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

