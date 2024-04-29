HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board to announce class 12 results today at THIS time, updates here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 today

HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to announce the class 12th results today, April 29. As per the official announcement, the results will be announced via a press conference by 2 PM on April 29. After the announcement of the results, the result link will be made available on the official website. Students will be able to access their results using roll numbers, and other required details on hbose.org.

HPBOSE Class 12th board exams 2024 were conducted between March 1 and 28 in a single shift from 8:45 am to 12 noon. This year, more than, 85,000 students appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting for the results which will be declared soon. Students can check the following websites for the latest updates.

Where to check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2024?

hpbose.org results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, indiatvnews.com

How to check Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result?

Visit the official website of HPBOS, hpbose.org

Click on the 'result' link

Navigate the link to the 'Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result'

Now, enter you roll number, and other required details

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Results will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

How to check HP Board result 2024 via SMS?

All you need to do is open the SMS app on your mobile phone. Type the HP12 exam roll number and send it to 56263. Once the results are declared, you will receive your scores as an SMS on your phone.