Lok Sabha election 2024: BJP tops political Ad approvals in poll data analysis

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi presents the BJP election manifesto in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the frontrunner in submitting political advertisements for approval during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, according to sources at the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer as quoted by news agency PTI. From March 13 to May 8, the BJP filed nearly 517 applications seeking approval for about 2,084 political advertisements in the city, data accessed by PTI revealed. The Indian National Congress followed with 118 applications for 349 political advertisements, while the Aam Aadmi Party submitted six applications for an equal number of advertisements related to the Lok Sabha elections.

Approval process overview

Of the total 2,423 advertisements approved by the Chief Electoral Office, the BJP accounted for a significant portion. However, three applications for 16 advertisements by the BJP are currently pending approval.

Insight into procedure

Officials clarified that political parties submit applications encompassing requests for various advertisements and short films during election time. With the Model Code of Conduct in force, parties are mandated to seek approval from the Delhi Chief Electoral Office before displaying any political advertisement in the city.

Ad enforcement and electoral arrangements

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is actively involved in removing political advertisements without approval from the CEO's office across all 12 zones of the civic body. As of May 13, over 8.84 lakh such posters, banners, hoardings, and signage have been removed.

Electoral dynamics

In Delhi, the AAP and Congress have entered into a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement for the elections, with the BJP contesting all seats. AAP candidates will vie for seats in West, South, East, and New Delhi, while Congress candidates are contesting from Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West Delhi.

Upcoming polls and counting

Delhi is scheduled to go to polls on May 25, with the vote count slated for June 4.

