KL Rahul makes stunning effort on field, LSG co-owner Sanjiv Goenka applauds team skipper | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul and team owner Sanjiv Goenka have come into the headlines of late. Goenka was seen having some tough words with Rahul after the team's received a humbling from Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days ago.

Goenka then invited Rahul for a dinner at his New Delhi residence a day ahead of LSG's must-win clash against Delhi Capitals. And now on the match day, he was seen falling in appreciation for his team skipper after the latter's spectacular effort on the field.

Rahul was not keeping wickets for the clash against DC and produced a brilliant effort on the field to impress many. In the ninth over of LSG's bowling, Ravi Bishnoi came to bowl his second over. He bowled one flat and outside off on which flashed his bat towards to clear covers. But Rahul got a hand on it at covers before the ball came out of his palm, he then judged the falling ball and made a dive to his right to take the ball on the second attempt.

Seeing this effort Goenka, who was up on his feet, clapped for Rahul in appreciation for the skipper. The other LSG teammates were also in joy seeing this effort.

Goenka was seen having some hard words on Rahul after LSG's loss to SRH in Hyderabad on May 8. LSG scored 165/4 due to some late hitting by Nicholas Pooran and Ayuh Badoni. Rahul struggled on the seemingly two-paced surface in the first 10 overs of the first innings.

SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma seemingly batted on a different surface. They zoomed to the target in just 9.4 overs to create the all-time record of the highest score chased in under 10 overs in IPL history.

After this clash, Goenka came hard on Rahul. There was a report in PTI which suggested that Rahul would leave the franchise. "There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.