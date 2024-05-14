DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow look for crucial win against just-hanging Delhi

DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow look for crucial win against just-hanging DelhiDC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against Delhi Capitals in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Super Giants have some chances to reach the playoffs as they still can touch the 16-point mark, while the Capitals are hanging by a thin thread as the maximum they can reach is 14 points now. DC are the ones who will complete all of their 14 league matches first and they need a win at any cost to have any chance of making it to the top four.
DC are coming into this game after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, while LSG are into this game after facing a humbling from Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8. Follow for the latest updates on this game.