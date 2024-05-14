DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow look for crucial win against just-hanging Delhi

Lucknow Super Giants might hardly get another chance if they lose today. A team can reach the playoffs on 14 points too, however, LSG's negative Net Run Rate will most likely not be enough if they lose to Delhi Capitals today. They need big wins to reach 16 and have chances for the playoffs.

As for Delhi, they are hanging by a thin thread after their loss to RCB two days ago. Another loss will be curtains and a win won't even assure a spot as they will be dependent on other teams. Stay tuned for this game.