  5. DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow look for crucial win against just-hanging Delhi
DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants are looking for a much-needed win to keep their realistic hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs. They face just-hanging Delhi Capitals in match 64 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 18:48 IST
DC vs LSG IPL 2024 live score
Image Source : INDIA TV DC host LSG in Delhi.

DC vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against Delhi Capitals in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Super Giants have some chances to reach the playoffs as they still can touch the 16-point mark, while the Capitals are hanging by a thin thread as the maximum they can reach is 14 points now. DC are the ones who will complete all of their 14 league matches first and they need a win at any cost to have any chance of making it to the top four.

DC are coming into this game after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, while LSG are into this game after facing a humbling from Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 8. Follow for the latest updates on this game.

  • May 14, 2024 6:48 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened when LSG faced DC earlier in IPL 2024?

    Delhi Capitals won by six wickets chasing down 168 runs comfortably when these two teams faced earlier this season on April 12. Can LSG avenge for that loss today? It is a must-win game for them

  • May 14, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC vs LSG IPL 2024: Lucknow look to bounce back!!

    Lucknow Super Giants might hardly get another chance if they lose today. A team can reach the playoffs on 14 points too, however, LSG's negative Net Run Rate will most likely not be enough if they lose to Delhi Capitals today. They need big wins to reach 16 and have chances for the playoffs. 

    As for Delhi, they are hanging by a thin thread after their loss to RCB two days ago. Another loss will be curtains and a win won't even assure a spot as they will be dependent on other teams. Stay tuned for this game.

