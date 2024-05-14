AAP will also be made an accused in Delhi liquor case: ED to High Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Delhi High Court of its intention to designate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the liquor policy scam case, involving Delhi's excise policy. The agency disclosed its plan during a hearing on a bail plea by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED stated that the AAP would be included as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed in the case.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi postponed arguments on the consideration of the sixth supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED to May 20.

The court also extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K. Kavitha till May 20.

Manish Sisodia, former deputy to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been in jail since February last year. Despite several bail applications, Sisodia's release has been denied by multiple courts.

The ED has accused several AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of receiving kickbacks in exchange for formulating a favorable liquor policy for the 'South Group,' purportedly consisting of liquor businessmen and politicians.

The agency has further alleged that a portion of the illicit proceeds was utilized by the Aam Aadmi Party to finance its campaign for the Goa assembly elections.

In March, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's chief, was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Recently, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal until June 1, considering the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. However, the court prohibited him from undertaking administrative duties as the Chief Minister of Delhi during this period.

Previously, Kejriwal's repeated non-compliance with nine ED summonses resulted in his arrest. The Delhi High Court upheld his arrest, citing the agency's limited options due to his failure to participate in the probe.

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, AAP MP Sanjay Singh spent over five months in custody over the case and is presently out on regular bail.

AAP's denial

The Aam Aadmi Party has refuted any wrongdoing, asserting that the agency failed to establish the money trail.

