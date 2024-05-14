IPL 2024, RR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RR players.

Rajasthan Royals host Punjab Kings in their second home - Guwahati - on Wednesday as they eye a confirmation for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2024. The Royals have come close multiple times to book their place in the knockout stages but have not been able to get that Q. They come into this contest on the back of three consecutive losses.

While RR can still finish in the top two as they have 16 points in 12 matches, PBKS are out of reckoning in the tournament as they hold the bottom place in the points table with 8 points in 12 matches. The highest they can reach is 12. These two games will be the matches where they can try and find some more positive for the next season.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 65th T20 match

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Date & Time: Monday, May 15 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C), Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Dhruv Jurel

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (VC), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sanju Samson: RR skipper Sanju Samson is having his best IPL season so far with 486 runs in 12 matches so far. He has made plenty of runs against both pace and spin this year and has been the torchbearer for the Royals this year.

Riyan Parag: Riyan Parag can also be a good choice for making a captain. In RR's match against CSK, he scored an unbeaten 47 to take Royals to a fighting 141. Parag has been pretty impressive this season with several other notable knocks proving he has now become a match-winner.

RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match 65 probable playing XIIs:

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, (Rovman Powell as impact sub)

Punjab Kings probable playing XII: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa