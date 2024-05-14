Delhi Capitals survive Arshad Khan scare as LSG suffer another loss, Rajasthan Royals officially qualified

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

Delhi Capitals survived a massive scare from Arshad Khan to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs in match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Capitals keep their slim hopes of qualifying in the playoffs alive and LSG are almost out with a pretty negative NRR.

Meanwhile, with DC's win, Rajasthan Royals have officially qualified for the playoffs without playing their upcoming game against Punjab Kings. This is because the Royals have 16 points from 12 matches and no more than four teams can reach 16 or more points. This means the Royals won't be knocked out even if they lose both of their games.

The Capitals bowlers restricted LSG to 189/9 in the 20 overs after making 208/4. Arshad Khan gave plenty of hope to the Super Giants but the team agonisingly fell short. He smashed 58 from 33 balls and was the lone reason why LSG kept fighting till the very end.

Batting first, Delhi made 208/4 as Tristan Stubbs went all guns blazing in the death overs. While Abhishek Porel sent the hosts off to a flying start with Shai Hope after Jake Fraser-McGurk went back early. Rishabh Pant made 33 from 23 balls but it was Tristan Stubbs, who made 57 from 25 deliveries to power the Capitals to over 200.

More to follow...