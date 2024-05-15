Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Andhra Pradesh: Four dead, several injured after bus rams into tractor in Konaseema.

Andhra Pradesh: Four people have been declared dead and several others were injured after a speeding bus rammed into a tractor in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district. The accident took place on Tuesday night near Udimudi village under P Gannavaram mandal in the district.

According to witnesses, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus collided with a tractor carrying labourers, causing the fatalities. The impact resulted in the death of three people on the spot, while one person died en route to the hospital. The injured are being treated at Kothapeta Government Hospital.

"The deceased have been identified as Nookapalli Siva (35), Vasamsetti Surya Prakash (50), Veeri Katlayya (45), and Chilakalapudi Panda (age unknown)," police said.

More details are awaited in this regard.