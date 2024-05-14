Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. 'He is insulting wisdom of voters': PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi's 'dictator' jibe | EXCLUSIVE

'He is insulting wisdom of voters': PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi's 'dictator' jibe | EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on allegations levelled by the Opposition that if he came to power again, he would change the Constitution.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Varanasi Updated on: May 14, 2024 16:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to India TV
Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to India TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive with India TV on Tuesday, hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 'dictator' jibe, saying "It was his favourite word from his vocabulary and he insults people of India by calling an elected PM a dictator."

"It was his favourite word (dictator)...when he uses this kind of language for an elected Prime Minister, he insults the citizens and voters of the country," he asserted. 

The PM questioned, do you believe, the voters in India will ever elect a dictator to run the nation?

"Indian voters are wise. They saw what happened in 1975. They rooted out the dictatorship in two years. Indians are very democratic and values of democracy run in their blood," the PM said.

PM Modi further said he (Gandhi) is targeting a chief minister who ruled a state after landslide victories in elections and a prime minister who won two Lok Sabha elections with a record margin.

"He is insulting to the wisdom of voters and their commitment towards democracy," the prime minister added.

'I am the protector': PM on 'Constitution will be changed' allegations

Speaking on the opposition's allegations that if PM Modi gets a third term, he will change the Consitution, the PM said he is the protector of it (Constitution). 

Earlier in the day, PM Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple in the holy city. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders were present at the collectorate when PM Modi filed his papers. He is eyeing a hat-trick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Also read: PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE interview: 'Kashi is not a word for me, but an emotion' 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement