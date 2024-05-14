PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE interview: 'Kashi is not a word for me, but an emotion' | HIGHLIGHTS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi exclusive interview with India TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers. He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014. In an exclusive with India TV, PM Modi spoke on varied topics like his connection with the masses, the Opposition's hatred for him and his vision after coming back to power for third consecutive term.

On his mother's portrait being displayed at one of his rallies

"What should I say? Those children don't see me as a Prime Minister, they see me as a mother's son and they connect themselves with their mothers and that inspires me a lot"

On Kashi

"Kashi is not just a word for me, Kashi is Shiva in itself, a form of Shiva. Kashi is immortal, and my bond with Kashi has only grown by day. Now it seems that Maa Ganga has adopted me, Shiva ji has blessed me..."

On Opposition's dig of 'not having a family'

"I live with people, I connect with their hearts...I don't just give a speech like a lifeless robot and go away, that is not my world... They are my family."

Here are a few excerpts