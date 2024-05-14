Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE interview: 'Kashi is not a word for me, but an emotion' | HIGHLIGHTS
Live now

PM Modi's EXCLUSIVE interview: 'Kashi is not a word for me, but an emotion' | HIGHLIGHTS

In an exclusive with India TV, PM Modi spoke on varied topics like his connection with the masses, the Opposition's hatred for him and his vision after coming back to power for third consecutive term.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 16:06 IST
PM Modi exclusive interview with India TV
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi exclusive interview with India TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among those present at the collectorate when Modi filed his papers. He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014. In an exclusive with India TV, PM Modi spoke on varied topics like his connection with the masses, the Opposition's hatred for him and his vision after coming back to power for third consecutive term.

On his mother's portrait being displayed at one of his rallies

"What should I say? Those children don't see me as a Prime Minister, they see me as a mother's son and they connect themselves with their mothers and that inspires me a lot"

On Kashi

"Kashi is not just a word for me, Kashi is Shiva in itself, a form of Shiva. Kashi is immortal, and my bond with Kashi has only grown by day. Now it seems that Maa Ganga has adopted me, Shiva ji has blessed me..."

On Opposition's dig of 'not having a family'

"I live with people, I connect with their hearts...I don't just give a speech like a lifeless robot and go away, that is not my world... They are my family." 

Here are a few excerpts

 

Live updates :PM Modi 'most emotional' interview on India TV

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 14, 2024 3:23 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    On 'Shehzada' Rahul Gandhi

    "Opposition parties are insulting Constitution and BR Ambedkar. It seems that he has only one word (dictator) for me in the dictionary. You are insulting our countrymen by calling me 'dictator''

  • May 14, 2024 3:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    On Article 370

    We implemented the Constitution correctly by abrogating Article 370. I have protected Constitution by removing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi 

  • May 14, 2024 3:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM on change of Constitution

    'It was Jawaharlal Nehru who changed the Constitution first. Then Indira Gandhi changed. Then her son Rajiv Gandhi who was also the Prime Minister changed the Constitution in Shah Bano case'. 

  • May 14, 2024 3:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi on Opposition's hatred for him

    PM Modi says he doesn't pay attention to Opposition's hatred for him."I think they started hating way before I existed and they will continue to do so even after I am finished." And added, "I am convinced that the God has sent me for a special work and I will continue to do so."

  • May 14, 2024 3:11 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi also narrates the incident when he pauses his speech, gets chair arranged for elderly

    PM Modi also narrates the incident when he pauses his speech, gets chair arranged for elderly at West Bengal rally

     

  • May 14, 2024 3:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi narrates the incident about his mother's portrait being displayed in one of his rallies

    PM Modi narrates about his mother's portrait which was displayed in one of his rallies. "I am sometimes spellbound. I don't think that as my mother's portrait being displayed, but as that of a son's mother" 

  • May 14, 2024 3:01 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Kashi avinashi hai: PM Modi

    PM Modi during his exclusive interview said, 'Kashi avinashi hai' which has witnessed human habilitation for centuries now. He said, "My connection with people has increased in the last 10 years.... It feels as if Maa Ganga has adopted me.". This place is a deep influence.

  • May 14, 2024 3:00 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Kashi is not a word for me: PM Modi

    PM Modi says, Kashi is not a word for him but an emotion. 

  • May 14, 2024 2:55 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Amit Shah and others also attended

    Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath were present. Among others who were present were - Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Conrad Sangma, Praful Patel, Ramdas Athawale, Hardeep Puri, Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, Sanjay Nishad, Anupriya Patel, OP Rajbhar, Jayant Chaudhary, Anbumani Ramadoss, GK Vasan, Dhevanathan Yadav T, Thushar Vellapally, Atul Bora, Pramod Boro, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Pashupati Paras

     

  • May 14, 2024 2:53 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    PM Modi files nomination

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple. He is eyeing a hattrick in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, which he had won for the first time in 2014.

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement